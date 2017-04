UPDATE

Shortly after we contacted US News, a correction was issued.

As recently as March 23, US News and World Report was forced to update a story that twice falsely presented Tel Aviv as Israel’s capital.

So it’s concerning to see that the same staff reporter responsible for that story has repeated the error only days later:

Jerusalem certainly won’t be replacing “Tel Aviv, the current capital” anytime soon.

We’ve contacted editors at US News to ask for yet another correction.