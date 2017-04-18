Barghouti the “Activist” Who Organized a Restaurant Attack

Following the New York Times‘s erasure of Marwan Barghouti’s terrorist background, The Times of London also engages in sanitizing a terrorist in its story on a Palestinian prisoners hunger strike.

The headline describes Barghouti as an “activist”:

And, according to The Times:

Barghouti was not sentenced solely for organizing a March 2002 attack on a restaurant, in which three people were murdered. The court also found Barghouti responsible for a June 2001 attack in Maale Adumim, in which a Greek monk was murdered, a January 2002 terror attack on a gas station in Givat Zeev, and a car bomb attack in Jerusalem. In addition, he was also convicted of a charge of attempted murder, membership in a terror organization and conspiring to commit a crime.

So why does The Times headline refer to Barghouti as an “activist” and why does its story downplay Barghouti’s terrorist activities?

