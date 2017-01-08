BBC Gradually Discovers Terror Truck Had Actual Driver Behind the Wheel

The BBC has a habit of attributing terror attacks to inanimate objects or vehicles. And so it was the case with an appalling truck ramming terror attack that took place in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem that has, so far, claimed the lives of four Israelis and injured many more.

The BBC broke the news with the following:

This gradually progressed to the following:

The BBC appears to be confused as to who or what carried out the attack. Having removed scare quotes from the headline, did a lorry really attack the soldiers? That seems rather strange given that, according to the opening paragraph of the story, a “suspected terrorist” was responsible.

So which is it BBC? A lorry or a terrorist?

Eventually, the BBC appears to have acknowledged that there was actually a driver behind the wheel of the vehicle.

Congratulations to the BBC for what, sadly, amounts to progress.