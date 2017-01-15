BBC, The Pope and Abbas the “Angel of Peace”

The BBC reports that PA President Mahmoud Abbas has met the Pope to warn of the consequences of the US moving its embassy to Jerusalem.

If calling Abbas “an angel of peace” sounds laughable, that’s because it isn’t accurate as HonestReporting told the media at the time.

The Vatican has clarified comments made by Pope Francis to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday. Journalists from leading news agencies reported that the Pope called Mr Abbas “an angel of peace” when giving him a bronze medallion representing one. But an Italian newspaper says he merely expressed hope that the president might one day become an angel of peace. The Vatican’s spokesman said he did not hear the exact words, but that they had been meant as an “encouragement”. Reports of the Pope’s remarks caused a storm on social media, with some Twitter users accusing the media of deliberately misquoting him.

