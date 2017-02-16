Cambridge Dictionary Redefines Israel’s Capital

The Cambridge Dictionary, produced by Cambridge University Press, is one of the world’s most well-known, trusted and credible English dictionary sources.

Even dictionaries, however, can get it wrong. The online version of the Cambridge Dictionary includes this in its British English entry for the word “capital.”

Tel Aviv is certainly not the capital of any state in the Middle East. Is the Cambridge Dictionary redefining Israel’s capital?

People don’t expect a dictionary to be tainted by bias or factual errors. People trust dictionaries, which is why this matters.

We’ve contacted Cambridge University Press to point out this error and to ask that it be corrected.

You can help too by sending your considered comments to information@cambridge.org, remembering to include this hyperlink to the page in question – http://dictionary.cambridge.org/dictionary/english/capital