CNN Falsely Claims US Ambassdor to UN Says Zionism=Racism

UPDATE

Within minutes of contacting CNN via Twitter and email, the title of the YouTube video has been amended:

* * *

The passing of a United Nations Security Council resolution against Israel on Friday left a particularly nasty taste in the mouth, both due to the one-sided nature of the resolution itself and the US decision not to exercise its veto.

US Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, explained why the US abstained and failed to back Israel. While there was plenty of criticism aimed at Israeli policies, Power certainly did not claim what CNN’s YouTube channel has titled its video of her speech: “Zionism is form of racism.”

Samantha Power never made such an appalling claim, which harks back to the UN’s lowest point in 1975 with the passing of the Resolution 3379 – Zionism=Racism libel, since repealed.

This inaccuracy cannot be allowed to stand. We’ve sent a complaint to CNN. Watch this space.