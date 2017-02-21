Headline Fails: “Wounded Palestinian,” “Suspect” or “Attacker?”

Today’s sentencing of Israeli soldier Elor Azaria, convicted of manslaughter for the killing of an incapacitated Palestinian terrorist, has generated numerous headlines.

Many of them refer to the Palestinian terrorist who was initially wounded in the course of carrying out a stabbing attack in Hebron. How the media refer to the Palestinian is revealing.

CNN‘s headline and opening paragraph refer to a “wounded Palestinian knife attack suspect.”

Yet CNN’s own story states that “The Israeli soldier who had been attacked suffered a minor injury.”

The attack certainly took place. So how is the Palestinian attacker still a “suspect?”

Some media, however, failed to acknowledge that the Palestinian terrorist was even an aggressor. Take the AFP‘s story, which was also republished in the Daily Mail and The Australian:

The above reference to a “Palestinian” was also repeated by Voice of America.

National Public Radio (NPR) was not much better referring only to a “wounded Palestinian”:

The Financial Times‘ headline, meanwhile managed to call the attacker simply a Palestinian in its headline as well as a “wounded man” in the sub-header:

In all cases, the casual reader is led to believe that a wholly innocent Palestinian was involved in the incident.

At least other media outlets such as Reuters, Washington Post The Independent, The Telegraph and Sky News at least made sure to refer to a “wounded” or “disarmed Palestinian attacker,” while the New York Times went with a “wounded assailant.”

