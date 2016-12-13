HR Prompts Independent Western Wall Photo Caption Correction

Thanks to The Independent for making an immediate correction when informed about this photo caption:

The Temple Mount, not the Western Wall, is Judaism’s holiest site. The Western Wall is the holiest place that Jews are able to pray.

After contacting editors, the caption now reads: “Ultra-Orthodox Jews cover their heads with their prayer shawls and carry the ‘four species’ during special prayers at the Western Wall, one of Judaism’s holiest site [sic].”

A small but important change.

We traced the photo source to the European Press Agency (EPA), which this photo is part of a larger set of images from the Western Wall.

We’ve requested a correction from the EPA as well. Watch this space.