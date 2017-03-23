HR Prompts US News Tel Aviv Correction

It’s the error that the media keep repeating over and over again. And it’s the error that HonestReporting keeps getting corrected.

In the latest case, US News, in a story concerning Russian reaction to Israeli airstrikes on Syria, falsely implied that Tel Aviv is Israel’s capital:

We contacted US News, pointing out that Israel’s government, parliament, Supreme Court and most ministries are based in its capital Jerusalem.

Shortly afterwards, the story was updated and the following correction issued:

Palestinian efforts to delegitimize Israeli ties to the city, as well as the international community’s refusal to recognize Jerusalem as the capital, are a sensitive point for many Jews. While the world is free to not recognize Jerusalem, incorrectly designating or implying Tel Aviv as Israel’s capital is inaccurate.