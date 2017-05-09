HR Prompts Yet Another Tel Aviv Capital Correction at The Guardian

How many times can The Guardian keep getting it wrong? Even after HonestReporting achieved a precedent-setting case concerning The Guardian’s referencing of Tel Aviv as Israel’s capital as far back as 2012, it just keeps happening.

In the latest example, The Guardian’s report on Turkish President Erdogan’s tirade against Israel included multiple references to Tel Aviv in both the sub-header and the story text, implying that the city is Israel’s capital as opposed to Jerusalem.

This time, however, The Guardian amended all of these shortly after editors were contacted by HonestReporting, including via Twitter.



