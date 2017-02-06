Israel/UK PMs Meet

Today’s Top Stories

1. Israel’s PM Netanyahu meets with UK PM Theresa May. In advance of his visit, the Israeli PM called for international unity in the face of the Iran threat, as Netanyahu seeks closer ties with the British government. You can see the full text of Netanyahu’s remarks HERE.



2. Iran holds military exercises in response to US sanctions.

3. Documents show Hezbollah targeted Israeli diplomats in Brazil in ’89.

News breaks fast. Get HonestReporting alerts by e-mail

and never miss a thing.

Free Sign Up

Israel and the Palestinians

•Israel Takes Step Toward Allowing Export of Medical Marijuana. An Israeli government committee gave an initial nod on Sunday for the export of medical marijuana in what could be a windfall for companies in Israel, widely regarded as a leader in research in the field.

•It appears that the new US administration is not seeking ties with the Palestinian Authority government, at least not in a hurry.

•3 Palestinians accused of arson in November West Bank fire. A the time of the fire there was much speculation as to perpetrators and motives, but we are now beginning to see formal charges, as investigations unfold.

Around the World

•UC Riverside student government votes to remove Sabra hummus from dining service. The removal was requested because the Sabra company’s joint owner is the Israel-based Strauss Group, which allegedly supports the Israeli military. The resolution was supported by the campus organization Students for Justice in Palestine, but it is not enforceable, and the UC Riverside administration says it has no plans to remove the hummus.

•The Israeli company that built a wall around Gaza wants to build Donald Trump’s wall on the Mexican border. Magal Security Systems presented its hi-tech Fiber Patrol product at a conference on border security, attended by officials from the US Department of Homeland Security. Bad press, good press or just business?

Commentary/Analysis

•Trump wants to push back against Iran, but Iran is now more powerful than ever.

•Outgoing chief West Bank prosecutor Maurice Hirsch says that intelligence data predicts a Hamas takeover in the West Bank.

•Here’s what else I’m reading today . . .

–Jay Solomon: Trump Administration Looks at Driving Wedge Between Russia and Iran

–Associated Press: Iran’s nuclear chief says it will have 60 percent more stockpiled uranium than it did prior to the landmark 2015 agreement with world powers

–The Economist: Despite the urging of allies, the kingdom is curbing its regional ambitions

Featured image: CC0 delphinmedia;

For more, see yesterday’s Israel Daily News Stream and join the IDNS on Facebook.

Like what you just read? Sign up for more:

Subscribe

Before you comment on this article, please remind yourself of our Comments Policy. Any comments deemed to be in breach of the policy will be removed at the editor’s discretion.