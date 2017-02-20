Islamic State in Sinai Fires Rockets at Israel

Today’s Top Stories

1. Islamic State in the Sinai fired two rockets at Israel, landing in open areas and causing no damage. The rockets were fired hours after Islamic State claimed four jihadists were killed by what was claimed to be an Israeli drone strike.

An Egyptian military spokesman was quoted by the Jerusalem Post denying that Israel was responsible.

2. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Singapore for talks with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and President Tony Tan. More at the Jerusalem Post and Singapore’s Straits Times.

3. Six Gazans accused of collaborating with Israel were sentenced to death by a Hamas court. According to the Times of Israel:

Three men were sentenced to hang by the permanent military court and death sentences for another three were upheld by the supreme military court, according to a statement on the Hamas-run Gaza Palestinian interior ministry website. Sunday’s verdicts raise the number of people on death row to 10.

4. Eyeless in Gaza: HR Co-Sponsors New York Premiere Screening: It was a natural fit for HonestReporting’s New York office to partner with Eyeless in Gaza’s producer for a series of pre-release screenings in the Big Apple.

Israel and the Palestinians

• Israeli security services arrested an Israeli Arab from Taybeh accused of having links to Islamic State in Syria and planning terror attacks. Enas Haj-Yahia is said to have planned attack against soldiers on a Tel Aviv bus and distributed instructions on how to incorporate Sarin and other toxins in explosives. Details at Ynet.

• Worth reading: Ahead of Netanyahu’s arrival in Australia, Greg Sheridan of The Australian visited Beitar, Gush Etzyon and Maale Adumim and a raft of government officials to get a first-hand sense of the latest developments.

What is clear is that there is an enormous swirl of divergent Israeli opinion on how to move forward with all this. There is no consensus on the future but there is, among many, an openness to dialogue. From Wednesday, when Prime Minister Netanyahu arrives in Sydney, some of that dialogue will take place in Australia.

Around the World

• UK universities urged to tackle rising tide of campus anti-Semitism.

• This is satire. Journalists and news executives have permission to laugh too . . .

• At the University of Minnesota, a student was arrested for drawing a swastika in a residence hall. The Minnesota Daily student paper adds:

Since December, there have been seven reports — mirroring a national trend — of swastikas, neo-Nazi propaganda and other anti-Semitic graffiti at the University, according to the University’s Bias Response and Referral Network.

• The Israeli tech community is buzzing over reports that Apple bought a Tel Aviv-based startup developing facial recognition technology. Instead of typing a password into your phone, RealFace Technology’s software might let your phone simply recognize your face. Loved Michael Dickson‘s response.

Commentary/Analysis

• Tweet of the day from Professor Eugene Kontorovich on Haaretz‘s exclusive report of a secret Mideast summit that might have broken the peace logjam.

• Here's what else I'm reading today . . .

