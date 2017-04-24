French Jews Wary as Marine Le Pen Heads to Final Vote

Today’s Top Stories

1. French Jews are worried about the continuing electoral success of far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.

Meanwhile, Russian Chief Rabbi, Berel Lazar called on French Jewry to leave France if Le Pen wins a May 7 runoff against Emmanuel Macron, a centrist independent candidate.

2. It turns out that the 18 year-old Palestinian terrorist arrested for injuring four Israelis in yesterday’s Tel Aviv stabbing attack had entered Israel on a one-day “peace pass.” The passes, which are issued to groups fostering relations between Israelis and Palestinians, have been suspended pending an investigation. More at the Times of Israel.

3. Israel marked Yom HaShoah. See below for related articles remembering the Holocaust.

4. Hearing the Politics of Despair For Ourselves: HR’s Field Trip to the Gaza Border Region: Following an HonestReporting tour of the Israel-Gaza border, an award-winning journalist shares her thoughts.

In the News

• A Palestinian woman stabbed a soldier at the Kalandiya checkpoint near Jerusalem this morning.

• The terrorist accused of killing a British student will be paid £800 a month by the Palestinian government which receives £25m-a-year UK foreign aid

• Australian piercing shop declares, ‘No Israelis served here.’ Owner Mark Bryce explained his stance to the Cairns Post.

• UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres: Denial of Israel’s right to exist is a ‘modern form of anti-Semitism.’

• Social media fuels rising UK anti-Semitism, report finds.

Remembering Yom HaShoah

• The BBC examines Yad Vashem’s race against time to identify the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust. The memorial center has so far identified by name 4.7 million of the murdered Jews.

“Every new name we can add to our database is a victory against the Nazis, against the intent of the Nazis to wipe out the Jewish people. Every new name is a small victory against oblivion.”

• Secret UN files reveal Allied leaders knew about Nazi death camps ‘long before D-Day.’

• Video: Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance) Siren 2017: Israel came to a complete standstill this morning.

• Israel’s oldest Holocaust museum recasts lessons as ‘a warning sign.’

• Here’s what else I’m reading about Yom HaShoah:

– Efraim Zuroff: The real danger: Holocaust distortion

– Ronen Bergman: And Netanyahu remains silent

– Yoaz Hendel: It’s time to recover from the Holocaust

Commentary/Analysis

• Here’s what else I’m reading today . . .

– Amos Harel: Hezbollah’s PR provocation on border comes at a good time for Israel

– New York Post (staff-ed): End the US taxpayer subsidy for Palestinian terror

– Denis MacEoin: How new is the new Hamas charter?

– Jonathan Schanzer: Time for the US to stop Qatar’s support for terror

– Jim Molan: Puppet-state Lebanon a pawn for ambitious Iran

– Ali Alfoneh: Hezbollah battlefield deaths defending Assad mount up

