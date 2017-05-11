AP Denies Collaborating With Nazi Germany

Today’s Top Stories

1. Dogged by accusations that the wire service collaborated with Germany’s Nazi regime, the Associated Press released an in-depth review of its German operations during World War II disputing the charges. See the full report or AP’s condensed coverage of it.

The review was in response to an academic study last year by German historian Harriet Scharnberg which examined AP’s relationship with the Nazis.

“We recognize that AP should have done some things differently during this period, for example protesting when AP photos were exploited by the Nazis for propaganda within Germany and refusing to employ German photographers with active political affiliations and loyalties,” the report says. “However, suggestions that AP at any point sought to help the Nazis or their heinous cause are simply wrong,” it adds.

I doubt this is the last we’ll hear on this matter.

2. The IDF accused B’Tselem of ‘manufacturing’ conflicts over the latest video from the human rights non-governmental organization:

“There’s a difference between filming an event as it happens and manufacturing an event by arriving somewhere with a camera,” Almoz wrote. “You largely choose the latter option and cause friction that didn’t exist beforehand,” he wrote. “You will continue to make movies ostensibly out of freedom of expression … and we will continue to defend the residents of the State of Israel and ensure the well-being of its citizens, without putting the [Israel Defense Forces] into political arguments.”

3. Anti-Semitic incidents in Canada set record in 2016, audit finds.

Possible reasons for the increase, the audit reported, included Holocaust denial on social media, university campus anti-Zionism and anti-Israel sentiment found in some Arabic newspapers. The year 2016 saw a dramatic rise in incidents involving Holocaust denial, to 20 percent from 5 percent in 2015. In addition, a new trend in Canadian anti-Semitism was found to be incitement against Jews in the mass media, especially in Arabic-language publications.

News breaks fast. Get HonestReporting alerts by e-mail

and never miss a thing.

Free Sign Up

4. T he Lancet Cured of Anti-Israel Bias? The medical journal has a history of politicizing health to bashing Israel. Has the magazine been cured?

5. Six-Day War: 50th Anniversary Resource Primer: The 50th anniversary of Israel’s remarkable victory in the 1967 Six-Day War and the reunification of Jerusalem is fast approaching. HonestReporting has compiled a Resource Primer to mark the event. We are continuing to update new content

Israel and the Palestinians

• In a series of requests to US Ambassador Nikki Haley, Israel has asked for help repealing Security Council resolution 2334, which denounced settlements as illegal. Ynet describes more of the Israeli wish list:

Another central request put forth by the Israelis is to reduce the activities of UN bodies which dedicate significant, oftentimes disproportionate, resources and efforts toward the Palestinian issue. To this end, Israel has asked to slash the budget and manpower intended for such activities. Moreover, the American are also asked to reduce the number of discussions held by the Security Council on Israel, which are currently held once a month.

• Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office postponed a meeting on construction projects in West Bank settlements until after President Donald Trump’s visit “avoid friction between Israel and the US.” Haaretz coverage.

• Will offshore natural gas deposits ever turn Israel into an energy powerhouse? Globes dampened my optimism. Factors include low oil prices making gas a less attractive investment, Israel’s geopolitical and security difficulties, Jerusalem’s bad reputation for regulation, and widespread assumptions that Egypt won’t be a purchaser.

• Hamas is still warm, fuzzy and moderate now, right? Glad to see Reuters and the Times of Israel get it.

Commentary/Analysis

• Here’s what else I’m reading today . . .

– Elyakim Haetzni: No deal, Mr. President

– Jonathan Adelman: Why India and Israel are drawing closer

– Jerusalem Post (staff-ed): A counterproductive strike

Featured image: CC0 Pexels; book burning via Wikimedia Commons; Haley via Facebook/Nikki Haley;

For more, see yesterday’s Israel Daily News Stream and join the IDNS on Facebook.

Like what you just read? Sign up for more:

Subscribe

Before you comment on this article, please remind yourself of our Comments Policy. Any comments deemed to be in breach of the policy will be removed at the editor’s discretion.