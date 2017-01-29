Media Mess Up Over Israeli Bus Crash

In a horrible and tragic incident, two Israelis were killed and several wounded when the bus they were travelling in plunged 70 meters (230 feet) down a ravine in stormy weather in the northern West Bank in the early hours of Friday morning.

News breaks fast. Get HonestReporting alerts by e-mail

and never miss a thing.

Free Sign Up

The Daily Mail’s Mail Online didn’t only get the number of deaths and injuries wrong but also included this headline alluding to the location of the crash.

The bus did not land on its roof in an Israeli settlement. It ended up in a ravine.

What is it with the media’s obsession with settlements?

The Daily Telegraph also reported on the bus crash and ended the story with the following paragraph, which bore no relation to the actual content:

What has this got to do with the bus crash?

In the past we’ve seen the media try to explain or even justify the brutal terrorist murders of Israeli children by virtue of where they happen to live (in a settlement).

Sadly it’s not much of a stretch to conclude that the Daily Telegraph’s journalist believes the bus that crashed should not have been travelling in that location in the first place, therefore lessening the human tragedy that has taken place.

How appalling that the deaths and injuries to Israeli travelers have been needlessly politicized.

Photo by Moshe Mizrachi / Flash90