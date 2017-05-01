Newsweek’s Capital Offense

Another day, another example of the media incorrectly implying that Tel Aviv is Israel’s capital. This time in a Newsweek report on a peculiar story that ISIS terrorists “apologized” to Israel for opening fire on IDF troops along the Syrian border.

Of course, Jerusalem is Israel’s capital where governmental and state decision-making takes place. Whether one recognizes Jerusalem as the capital or not, one thing is clear – Tel Aviv is not Israel’s capital.

We’ve contacted Newsweek to ask for a correction. Watch this space.