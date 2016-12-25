“Settlements Built on Land Seized From Palestine in ’67”: Metro Rewrites History

metro_error

Metro, London’s free newspaper, covers the UN settlement resolution by including what the journalist thought would be a useful piece of background information.

 

metro241216

 

Not so useful after all.

Israel did not seize anything from “Palestine” in 1967. The territory known as Judea and Samaria or the West Bank was won in a defensive war from Jordan, which was occupying the land at the time.

It’s precisely this sort of historical revisionism that has contributed to a false narrative of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that so favors the Palestinians today.

We’ve contacted Metro to ask for a correction. Watch this space.

 

Featured image CC BY-SA The Blue Diamond Gallery

Authors
Simon Plosker
