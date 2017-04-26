5. The Arab Response: Khartoum Conference 1967: The Three “Noes”

No peace with Israel, No recognition of Israel, No negotiations

Following the Arab defeat, eight Arab heads of state attended an Arab summit conference in Khartoum, Sudan between August 29 – September 1, 1967. The conference set official Arab policy in relation to Israel:

The Arab Heads of State have agreed to unite their political efforts at the international and diplomatic level to eliminate the effects of the aggression and to ensure the withdrawal of the aggressive Israeli forces from the Arab lands which have been occupied since the aggression of June 5. This will be done within the framework of the main principles by which the Arab States abide, namely, “no peace with Israel, no recognition of Israel, no negotiations with it, and insistence on the rights of the Palestinian people in their own country.”

The Conference also recognized that oil pumping could be used as a positive weapon to strengthen to be used in the service of Arab goals and changed oil embargo policy. In so doing it also resolved to establish a fund to assist the economics of those Arab States (Jordan and Egypt especially) who lost economic resources as a result of the war.

Unsurprisingly, the Conference agreed on the need to adopt “the necessary measures to strengthen military preparation to face all eventualities” and to expedite the elimination of foreign bases in the Arab States.

For the Israeli Government, the outcome of the Khartoum Resolutions weakened those members supporting conciliation and strengthened those calling for annexation of the conquered territories and their Jewish settlement. In the case of Jerusalem and the Etzion Block located between Bethlehem and Hebron, the National Religious Party and the right wing parties demanded their resettlement. The pursuit of this latter policy was to have long term implications for the relations between Jews and Arabs in the West Bank, the results of which are still with us today. [1]

[1] Khartoum Resolutions