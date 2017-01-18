SMH Digs in Heels Over Israeli Capital

sydney_morning_herald_capital-tel-aviv-feature-770x400

In the past week, HonestReporting has achieved numerous corrections concerning stories that incorrectly implied that Tel Aviv is Israel’s capital city or center of power and government.

Media outlets that changed their text include The Guardian, Daily Mail, The Independent and Sky News.

When a request was sent to the Sydney Morning Herald, however, the response was a flat refusal to make any correction.

Currently, the story includes the following paragraphs:

 

smh130117

smh130117ii

 

If the SMH’s editors are prepared to question our determination, they should be reminded that back in 2012, HonestReporting fought a protracted legal battle against The Guardian for its policy of calling Tel Aviv Israel’s capital. HR ultimately won.

We are prepared to take this to Australia’s Press Council if necessary.

 

Help us to get the correction. Add your name to our petition.

Click-here-to-sign-button

  Like what you just read? Sign up for more:
  

Authors
Simon Plosker
Tags , , , ,
Top
Read previous post:
reading-at-the-racks-in-bw-wm
Gaza Man Burns Himself: Electricity Crisis to Blame?

Today's Top Stories 1. Despite the arrival of a shipment of oil from Qatar, Gaza remains tense after Palestinian tried...

Close