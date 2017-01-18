SMH Digs in Heels Over Israeli Capital

In the past week, HonestReporting has achieved numerous corrections concerning stories that incorrectly implied that Tel Aviv is Israel’s capital city or center of power and government.

Media outlets that changed their text include The Guardian, Daily Mail, The Independent and Sky News.

When a request was sent to the Sydney Morning Herald, however, the response was a flat refusal to make any correction.

Currently, the story includes the following paragraphs:

If the SMH’s editors are prepared to question our determination, they should be reminded that back in 2012, HonestReporting fought a protracted legal battle against The Guardian for its policy of calling Tel Aviv Israel’s capital. HR ultimately won.

We are prepared to take this to Australia’s Press Council if necessary.

Help us to get the correction. Add your name to our petition.