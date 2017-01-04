SUCCESS: Daily Mail Corrects Yet Another Capital Offense

What is going on at the Daily Mail? More specifically US Political Editor David Martosko, whose story, only two days ago, implied in multiple places, that Tel Aviv was Israel’s capital.

HonestReporting got that corrected. So it was disappointing to see a similar error turn up in another Martosko story so soon. This time:

Except that the US has never recognized Tel Aviv as Israel’s capital. Nor for that matter has any country in the world, irrespective of whether they recognize the legitimacy of Jerusalem as Israel’s actual capital.

It’s worth noting that back in 2012, HonestReporting scored a significant victory when it forced, through legal measures, The Guardian to retract its claim that Tel Aviv was the Israeli capital.

This time, the Daily Mail’s Mail Online has removed the offending sentence in its entirety from the article following a complaint from HonestReporting.

Let’s hope that David Martosko pays a bit more attention in future to getting the facts right when he includes Israel in any of his stories.