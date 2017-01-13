SUCCESS: Daily Mail Removes “State of Palestine” Reference

The Daily Mail reported on actress Meryl Streep’s reference to Natalie Portman being born in Jerusalem rather than clearly stating Israel in her Golden Globes speech.

While the arguments over the status of Jerusalem rumble on, there’s one fact that is indisputable – there has never ever been a “State of Palestine.”

We contacted the Daily Mail to inform editors of the error. The reference to the “State of Palestine” has now been amended to say “Palestinians.”

