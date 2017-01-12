SUCCESS: Tel Aviv Error Corrected After HR Reminds The Guardian of its Own Style Guide

Back in 2012, HonestReporting fought a protracted legal battle against The Guardian for its policy of calling Tel Aviv Israel’s capital. The now defunct Press Complaints Commission (PCC) initially sided with The Guardian. Despite this we continued the fight until the PCC did an about-turn and The Guardian was ultimately forced to concede that Tel Aviv is not the capital of Israel, changing its own style guide.

So it was something of a surprise to read a Guardian editorial that included the following:

 

guardian110117

 

We contacted The Guardian to point out that its style guide states:

Jerusalem is the seat of government and Tel Aviv is the country’s diplomatic and financial centre.

The Guardian agreed and the article now includes this correction:

 

guardian110117iii

 

