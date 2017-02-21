SUCCESS: “Tel Aviv’s Iron Dome” Shot Down in Daily Mail

On February 9, an ISIS rocket attack on Eilat was reported by the Daily Mail’s Mail Online with the following headline:

We contacted Mail Online to point out that:

The attack was aimed at Eilat, which is over 200 miles / 350km from Tel Aviv. It is difficult, therefore, to work out the reference to “Tel Aviv’s Iron Dome defence system.”

And even if this isn’t a geographic reference, then it brings up the question of the status of Tel Aviv, which is not Israel’s capital city. Therefore, it should be Jerusalem’s or Israel’s Iron Dome system, not Tel Aviv’s.

Editors have now amended the headline to refer to the somewhat unwieldy but more accurate “government’s Iron Dome.”