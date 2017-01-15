Tel Aviv Error Spreads All Over

On Friday HonestReporting prompted the Associated Press to correct its story on an alleged airstrike near Damascus which the Syrians accused Israel of carrying out. According to the AP, the Syrians “warned Tel Aviv of repercussions,” thus falsely implying that Tel Aviv is Israel’s seat of government and power, effectively its capital.

Unfortunately, a number of other media outlets have also repeated the error based on a Reuters report, which has since been updated.

However, one or both of the following paragraphs have appeared in various media outlets.

We’ve requested corrections from the following media, which republished Reuters erroneous copy: