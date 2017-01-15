Tel Aviv Error Spreads All Over

error_700x440

On Friday HonestReporting prompted the Associated Press to correct its story on an alleged airstrike near Damascus which the Syrians accused Israel of carrying out. According to the AP, the Syrians “warned Tel Aviv of repercussions,” thus falsely implying that Tel Aviv is Israel’s seat of government and power, effectively its capital.

Unfortunately, a number of other media outlets have also repeated the error based on a Reuters report, which has since been updated.

However, one or both of the following paragraphs have appeared in various media outlets.

guardian130614iii

We’ve requested corrections from the following media, which republished Reuters erroneous copy:

  Like what you just read? Sign up for more:
  

Authors
Simon Plosker
Tags , , , , , , , , , ,
Top
Read previous post:
AP-civilian-deaths-gaza-magGlass-770x400
SUCCESS: HR Prompts AP Tel Aviv Correction

The Associated Press mistakenly implies that Tel Aviv is Israel's center of power and government. HonestReporting gets the correction.

Close