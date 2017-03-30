The Australian’s Headline Fail

On Wednesday afternoon, Israeli border guards shot dead a woman who attempted to stab them outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City. No border guards were injured in the attack.

This was The Australian‘s headline for its story taken from the Associated Press:

Andrew Bolt responds in the Herald Sun:

Enough said.

