The Australian’s Headline Fail

On Wednesday afternoon, Israeli border guards shot dead a woman who attempted to stab them outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City. No border guards were injured in the attack.

This was The Australian‘s headline for its story taken from the Associated Press:

 

 

Andrew Bolt responds in the Herald Sun:

We need to be a lot more careful with headlines that tell the wrong story by telling half the story.

 

Wrong:

 

Palestinian woman killed by Israeli police – News.com.au

Palestinian woman killed by Israeli police – The Australian

 

Right:

 

Palestinian woman shot dead trying to stab Israeli police, officials say – The Guardian

Israeli officers kill Palestinian woman who tried to stab them: police – Reuters

Enough said.

 

You can register your complaint to The Australian by sending an email to: letters@theaustralian.com.au

 

