The Times’ Weird Headline Regression

Sunday’s terror attack in Jerusalem was reported by The Sunday Times (of London) with the following headline:

An accurate enough headline. Only a few hours later, Gregg Carlstrom’s story with a few pieces of updated information was posted on The Times’ website under its Monday edition.

So how did the updated headline end up like this?

Could the headline have regressed any further? Who is the man in the headline? Who has been shot dead? And since when was a terror attack a “tram attack?”

Usually a headline improves as more information becomes available and updates are published. In this case it’s the reverse.

We’ve contacted The Times to ask for a change in the current headline. Watch this space.