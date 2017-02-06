Thousands of Settlements Being Built According to Daily Mail

UPDATE

The offending text has been corrected to refer to “settlement units.”

Sometimes, errors are so ridiculous that they can only be attributed to sheer carelessness on the part of journalists and editors rather than any malicious intent. That can only explain the Daily Mail’s Mail Online for this whopper in the article’s sub-headers:

Of course, the figure should refer to new settlement units or houses rather than actual settlements.

To add further insult to injury, the journalist also got confused between settlements and houses, this time employing a completely different false figure to the one quoted in the sub-header:

We’ve notified editors of the errors and await a much-needed correction.