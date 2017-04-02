Two Headline Fails in Three Days For The Australian

What is going on at The Australian? On March 30, HonestReporting secured an update to a faulty headline “Palestinian woman killed by Israeli police.” That headline failed to acknowledge that the Palestinian woman was killed in the course of an attempted stabbing attack.

To its credit, The Australian quickly amended the headline after we contacted editors. So it was an unwelcome surprise to see this headline only three days later in relation to another stabbing attack in Jerusalem on Saturday:

Different terror attack, identical headline format.

We’ve contacted The Australian yet again to ask how such an error could happen twice in the space of three days.

You can register your complaint to The Australian by sending an email to: letters@theaustralian.com.au