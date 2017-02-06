Washington and Tel Aviv: The Guardian Refers to Two Capitals?

UPDATE

Following correspondence with The Guardian, the story has been amended so that it now refers to “Washington and Israel.”

Of all the media outlets to commit the error of implying Tel Aviv as Israel’s capital, The Guardian should be the most sensitive to this. To recall, in 2012, HonestReporting took successful legal action against The Guardian and the now-defunct UK Press Complaints Commission to force the newspaper to amend its policy of referring to Tel Aviv as the Israeli capital city.

So it’s extremely disappointing that the following paragraph appears in The Guardian’s story “Benjamin Netanyahu to press Theresa May for tougher line on Iran“:

Given that Washington DC is the US capital, this sentence clearly implies that Tel Aviv is Israel’s capital.

We’ve contacted The Guardian to request a correction. Watch this space.