Washington Post’s Richard Cohen: ‘Jewish-Only Roads’

Richard Cohen, to his credit, in the Washington Post, makes it clear in his opinion piece that the apartheid charge against Israel is a false one even while he criticizes the direction that he believes Israel is heading.

That’s why it’s astonishing that Cohen then goes on to claim one of the very falsehoods that anti-Israel activists employ to ‘prove’ the apartheid label:

There are no ‘Jewish Israeli-only’ roads. As Michael Totten points out, West Bank roads are:

not just for Jews. Israeli Arabs can drive on them, and so can non-Jewish foreigners, including Arab and Muslim foreigners. Palestinians were once able to drive on them but have not been allowed to do so since the second intifada, when suicide bombers used them to penetrate Tel Aviv and Jerusalem in order to massacre people. There are also, by the way, Palestinian roads in the West Bank that Israelis can’t use. … Arab residents of Jerusalem can use both the Israeli roads and the Palestinian roads. They’re the only people who live in the area who can do this. (Foreigners also are allowed to use both.)

We’ve contacted both Richard Cohen and the Washington Post to request a correction. Watch this space.