▶️ Hezbollah’s Reconnaissance Mission on the Border

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sarit Zehavi from the Alma Center walks us through one of her many sightings of Hezbollah commanders and operatives, and how the tensions have been rising ever since lockdown ended in Israel. She explains, “each time they [Hezbollah] are coming with a camera, one day they will come with the anti-tank [missile].”

Eve Barlow is an LA-based music and pop culture journalist. Barlow currently publishes a newsletter on Substack called Blacklisted. She previously served as Deputy Editor of the New Musical Express (NME) and currently contributes to New York Magazine, The Guardian, Billboard, LA Times, Pitchfork, and GQ, among other publications. Barlow is also an outspoken voice on Jewish identity, Zionism, and fighting antisemitism on social media, and has also shared her views in publications such as Tablet. Barlow was also named one of The Algemeiner’s Top 100 People Positively Influencing Jewish Life.