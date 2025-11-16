▶ A Popular Video Game Is Being Hijacked to Spread Violent Extremism

A troubling trend is emerging inside one of the world’s most famous video games: Grand Theft Auto V. Even people who have never played it are now being exposed to the radical makeover, in an emerging video game-to-social media pipeline.

Users can modify the game to create custom worlds, and one such modded server, called Magic City, has transformed the game into a simulation of real-world violence against Israelis. Players reenact attacks, navigate recreated checkpoints, and celebrate the violence as if it were heroic.

But the impact goes far beyond the game itself. Short clips from the server are edited and shared on TikTok, where thousands of viewers see these staged attacks presented as entertainment. On Discord, the server’s organizers reward players for virtual acts of violence and encourage them to promote the content widely.

This isn’t official game content. It’s user-generated propaganda that blurs the line between fiction and real-world extremism. And while it may look like play, it’s designed to normalize hatred and violence.

