▶ Adelaide Writers’ Festival Backtracks After Dropping a Hamas Apologist

On January 8, the Adelaide Writers’ Festival removed author Randa Abdel-Fattah from its program, citing “cultural sensitivity” concerns in the wake of the Bondi massacre. The decision referenced her public commentary following October 7, including posts that mocked Israeli victims and echoed or celebrated Hamas’s actions while the massacre was still unfolding.

Those statements were not isolated or taken out of context. On October 7 itself, as Hamas terrorists were still inside Israel and bodies were being identified, Abdel-Fattah posted content ridiculing Israelis fleeing for their lives. The following day, she used imagery glorifying the terrorists who carried out the attack as her cover photo. In more recent months, she has also promoted chants such as “intifada” to schoolchildren, framing extremist slogans as political education.

Despite this record, the festival’s decision triggered an intense backlash from fellow writers, many of whom accused “Zionists” of censorship and oversensitivity. The boycott that followed led to the cancellation of the entire event. Soon after, the festival deleted its original statement and announced that Abdel-Fattah would be reinvited for next year’s program.

The episode exposed the hollowness of the festival’s initial claim to cultural sensitivity. This was never about nuance or debate. It was about whether an event that claims to value inclusion should knowingly platform someone who publicly supported a massacre and praised those responsible.

