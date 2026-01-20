▶ Iran in Latin America Is Not a Theory. It’s a Network.

Iran’s footprint in Latin America is often framed as speculation or ideological alignment. In reality, it is documented, sanctioned, and operational.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, senior Venezuelan officials have been sanctioned for facilitating links between Caracas, Tehran, and Hezbollah-connected networks. Those sanctions were not symbolic. They cited money laundering, drug trafficking, terror financing, and the use of shell companies to move funds between Venezuela and Lebanon.

U.S. investigators have also identified Venezuelan passports issued to foreign nationals tied to extremist networks, granting them legal mobility across Latin America. This is not a rumor or inference. It appears in multiple Treasury findings and intelligence assessments.

Beyond covert activity, there is open state-to-state cooperation. Iran and Venezuela have signed formal agreements covering oil-for-gold swaps, energy and refinery cooperation, military and drone technology, and banking mechanisms designed to evade sanctions. Iranian aircraft flew regularly between Tehran and Caracas without transparent passenger or cargo manifests, creating a sanctions-evasion pipeline masked as commercial aviation.

Venezuela provided Iran with diplomatic cover, financial access, identity documents, and air and maritime routes, all under the protection of a hostile regime willing to absorb the political cost. Iranian officials continue to describe Venezuela as a strategic partner in resisting U.S. pressure.

This is not influence. It is embedding. And once a network like this exists, it does not need to be rebuilt. It only needs to be activated.

Found this video interesting? Follow the HonestReporting page on Facebook to catch more videos, and read articles debunking news bias and smears, as well as others explaining Israel’s history, politics, and international affairs. Click here to learn more!