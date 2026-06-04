▶ Israel Isn’t at War With Lebanon. It’s at War With Hezbollah.

When headlines describe the fighting on Israel’s northern border as a war between Israel and Lebanon, they leave out the most important detail: Israel is not fighting the Lebanese people.

It is fighting Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed terrorist organization that has spent years building a military force inside Lebanon that rivals or exceeds the power of the Lebanese state itself.

Since October 8, 2023, Hezbollah has launched rockets, drones, mortars, and anti-tank missiles at northern Israel. The attacks have killed Israeli soldiers, damaged homes, and forced roughly 60,000 civilians to evacuate communities near the border.

For many Israelis in the north, daily life has been replaced by sirens, shelters, and uncertainty. Families have been displaced for months. Children have grown up far from their homes and schools because Hezbollah chose to open a second front against Israel after October 7.

At the same time, Hezbollah continues to operate from within Lebanon, embedding military infrastructure among civilian areas and using the country as a base for Iran’s regional agenda. The group’s actions have placed both Israelis and Lebanese civilians at risk.

The conflict is often framed as a dispute between two countries. In reality, it is a fight against a heavily armed terrorist organization that has turned southern Lebanon into a launchpad for attacks on Israel.

That distinction matters. Because when Hezbollah fires at Israeli communities, it is not only endangering Israelis. It is also dragging Lebanon deeper into a war that many ordinary Lebanese never chose.

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