▶ No, This Video Doesn’t Show Jews Celebrating Destroyed Villages

A viral post claimed that a video showed Jews cheering the “annihilation” of villages in southern Lebanon. But the framing left out the central fact: the footage showed Israeli strikes on Hezbollah terror infrastructure, including tunnel networks embedded in the area.

That distinction matters. Targeting Hezbollah military infrastructure is not the same as targeting Lebanese civilians or villages. Hezbollah has spent years building tunnels, weapons sites, and launch positions in and around civilian areas, using the population as cover while preparing attacks against Israeli communities.

When those sites are struck, the context often disappears online. A clip is stripped of its military background, given the most inflammatory caption possible, and repackaged as proof that Israel, or Jews more broadly, are celebrating civilian destruction.

That is how propaganda works. It relies on viewers reacting before they ask basic questions: What was being targeted? Who built the infrastructure there? Why was it hidden near civilians in the first place?

The video does not prove what the post claimed. It does, however, show how easily Hezbollah’s battlefield tactics and viral misinformation work together to distort reality and demonize Jews.

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