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▶ The Emoji Guide to Modern Antisemitism

Antisemitism online does not always come in the form of slurs. Increasingly, it hides behind memes, coded language, and even emojis.

What looks like a harmless symbol can carry a very different meaning in online communities that traffic in conspiracy theories and anti-Jewish hate. A juice box emoji, for example, is often used as a stand-in for the word “Jews.” A nose emoji plays on antisemitic stereotypes that have existed for centuries. Other symbols reference historical slurs or even mock the Holocaust.

The goal is not subtlety. It is plausibly deniable hate speech. By replacing words with symbols, users can spread antisemitic messages while avoiding moderation systems or accountability.

Many people encountering these emojis have no idea what they mean. That ignorance is exactly what allows the code to spread. Once a symbol becomes recognizable within certain online communities, it can be deployed across social media platforms to target Jews, amplify conspiracy theories, and normalize antisemitism.

The internet has given old prejudices new packaging. The language changes, the symbols evolve, but the underlying message remains the same.

Recognizing these codes is an important first step in understanding how antisemitism adapts and survives in the digital age.

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