▶ The “Israel First” Conspiracy Collides With Reality

A new narrative is circulating in parts of the MAGA media ecosystem: that the United States confrontation with Iran has nothing to do with American security and everything to do with Israel.

Commentators have suggested that U.S. service members are being asked to die for a foreign country, or that “America First” has somehow become “Israel First.” According to this claim, the decision to confront Iran was driven not by U.S. interests but by Israeli influence over American policy.

The problem with that argument is that the U.S. government says the opposite.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained that the decision to confront Iran stemmed from the regime’s growing ballistic missile capabilities and its ongoing attacks through regional proxies. U.S. envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff has also warned that Iran is developing missile technology capable of eventually reaching the United States.

Iran’s leaders routinely chant “Death to America,” and intelligence assessments have warned that its missile program has expanded significantly, including industrial-scale production supported by Chinese components and materials.

Stopping a regime that openly threatens the United States is not a favor to another country. It is a matter of American national security.

There is another contradiction at the heart of the conspiracy. The same voices often claim Israel is weak and dependent on Washington. At the same time, they argue Israel secretly controls the U.S. government.

Both claims cannot be true.

Found this video interesting? Follow the HonestReporting page on Facebook to catch more videos, and read articles debunking news bias and smears, as well as others explaining Israel’s history, politics, and international affairs. Click here to learn more!