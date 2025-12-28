▶ The Myth of “Palestinian Jesus”

The claim that Jesus was “Palestinian” has become a popular talking point online, often resurfacing around Christmas. It’s framed as a historical correction. In reality, it’s a modern invention that collapses under even basic scrutiny.

The argument usually hinges on geography. Jesus was born in Bethlehem. Today, Bethlehem is part of the West Bank. Therefore, Jesus must have been Palestinian.

However, this logic overlooks a fundamental issue. Palestine did not exist during Jesus’s lifetime.

At the time, the land was part of the Roman province of Judea. Jesus was born to Jewish parents, circumcised under Jewish law, raised in Nazareth, and active throughout Galilee and Judea. He prayed at the Second Temple in Jerusalem and was executed by Roman authorities under the charge “King of the Jews.” None of this is disputed history.

The name “Syria Palaestina” was imposed by Rome in 135 CE, long after Jesus’s death, as punishment following a Jewish revolt. Even centuries later, under the British Mandate, the term “Palestinian” referred to both Jews and Arabs living in the territory. It only became a distinct Arab national identity after the establishment of modern Israel.

Assigning a contemporary political identity to an ancient figure is not historical analysis. It is revisionism, used to advance a narrative that disconnects Jews from their own history. Jesus was a Jew who lived and died in the Jewish homeland — that fact does not change based on modern politics.

