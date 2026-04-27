▶ The Strokes’ Political Turn: From Coachella Visuals to Controversial Claims

A recent performance by The Strokes at Coachella has drawn attention not just for the music, but for the messaging behind it.

During their set, the band projected a montage of global figures whose deaths or removals have been linked to conspiracy theories about U.S. involvement. The visuals also included footage of universities in Iran and Gaza, presented without context under the label “the last ones standing.” The segment offered no explanation for the role these sites have played in broader conflicts, leaving viewers to draw their own conclusions.

The controversy deepened following comments by frontman Julian Casablancas on a podcast, where he made sweeping claims about “American Zionists” and appeared to downplay the significance of the October 7 attacks by adding a qualifying “but.” Those remarks quickly drew backlash for minimizing widely documented acts of violence and for framing antisemitism as a question of privilege rather than a threat.

Taken together, the performance and subsequent comments reflect a broader trend in which artists move from cultural influence into political commentary without providing context or nuance. When complex conflicts are reduced to slogans or visuals, the result is not clarity, but distortion.

Criticism of governments is part of public discourse. But when rhetoric crosses into conspiracy, selective framing, or the dismissal of violence, it raises questions about responsibility — especially when delivered to large audiences with global reach.

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