▶ Viral but False: Bisan’s Claims About Israel and Iran

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A viral video from Gazan influencer Bisan Owda claims to “clear up” misinformation about the Israel-Iran war. In reality, it spreads more of it.

Start with self-defense. Article 51 of the UN Charter recognizes a state’s right to self-defense if an armed attack occurs. Israel’s broader legal argument about imminence can be debated, but the claim that Israel has no right to defend itself at all is simply false.

Then there is the claim that Iran is only targeting U.S. military bases in Arab countries. Recent reporting shows Iranian missiles and drones hit or threatened multiple Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman, with attacks affecting ports, oil infrastructure, and cities, not just military sites.

Owda also frames Israel as uniquely expansionist while ignoring Iran’s long-standing proxy network across the region. Tehran has armed and backed groups and operations far beyond its borders for years, including across the Gulf and Levant. Recent regional reporting underscores how widely Iran’s retaliation has spread.

This is not a one-off problem. Reports from 2024 said Owda had spoken at Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine events and appeared in PFLP insignia and militant attire.

When a video built on distortions reaches millions, it does not “correct” the record. It poisons it.

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