▶ When Visibility Becomes a Target: The Attacks on Chabad Jews

The recent violent attacks on Chabad-associated Jews in Bondi Beach, on a New York City subway, and in Crown Heights were not isolated or random incidents. They targeted a specific Jewish community that is highly visible, widely present, and frequently misunderstood.

Chabad-Lubavitch is a Jewish religious movement founded more than 250 years ago. Today, it is one of the largest Jewish outreach networks in the world, with thousands of community centers operating globally. These centers serve Jews of all backgrounds, particularly those who are unaffiliated, traveling, or in need of support.

Chabad emissaries host Shabbat dinners, teach Torah, help families affix mezuzot to their homes, organize public Hanukkah celebrations, visit hospitals, and provide guidance to Jews who may be isolated or facing personal crises. Their mission is religious and communal. They do not attempt to convert non-Jews. They do not lobby governments, organize protests, or engage in political activism.

Despite this, Chabad Jews have increasingly been labeled as “Nazis,” “genocidal,” or “racist” in posters, protests, and online campaigns, including outside Chabad’s headquarters in Crown Heights. This rhetoric is not harmless. Calling Jews genocidal or likening them to Nazis strips them of humanity and creates moral cover for violence, reframing attacks as justified or even virtuous.

Chabad Jews are not powerful. They are simply visible. And for those driven by antisemitism, that visibility makes them an easy target.

