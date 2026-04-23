▶ Why American Jews Celebrate Israel’s Independence Day

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Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day, is not a religious holiday. It is a national one, marking the establishment of the modern State of Israel in 1948. So why do American Jews, who do not live in Israel, celebrate it so widely?

The answer lies in history and identity.

For nearly 2,000 years, Jews lived without sovereignty, dispersed across the globe and often subject to persecution. The creation of Israel marked a turning point. It was the first time in centuries that Jews had a state of their own and the ability to defend themselves.

That reality resonates far beyond Israel’s borders. For many Jews in the diaspora, Israel represents more than a country. It represents security, continuity, and the idea that Jewish life is no longer dependent solely on the goodwill of others. The existence of a Jewish state means there is a place that can offer refuge in times of crisis.

Celebrating Yom Ha’atzmaut is also a way of acknowledging that transformation. In a relatively short span of time, Israel has developed into a society that contributes in fields ranging from science and technology to culture and the arts. The holiday reflects not only survival, but growth and achievement.

For American Jews, then, Yom Ha’atzmaut is not about celebrating a distant country. It is about recognizing a shared history and a connection that continues to shape Jewish life around the world.

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