Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

▶ Why Hanukkah is a Zionist Holiday

Attempts to strip Hanukkah of its connection to Zionism don’t just miss the point — they erase the holiday entirely. Hanukkah commemorates a specific moment in Jewish history: the victory of the Maccabees over the Syrian-Greek Empire in Judea and the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem.

This wasn’t a generic struggle for religious freedom somewhere in the abstract. It was a fight by Jews to live as Jews in their ancestral homeland. The Greeks weren’t simply imposing new customs; they were trying to erase Jewish identity in Judea itself. Hanukkah matters precisely because it tells a story of Jewish self-determination in the Land of Israel.

Every symbol of the holiday reinforces that reality. The menorah commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. The dreidel spells out “a great miracle happened there” — there, in Israel. In Israel today, the dreidel reads “here,” because the miracle happened in this land.

You can enjoy the food, the rituals, and the songs. But pretending Hanukkah can be separated from Israel is historical fiction. There is no Hanukkah without the Temple in Jerusalem, no miracle without Jewish sovereignty, and no holiday without Jews free to be Jewish in their homeland — Israel.

Found this video interesting? Follow the HonestReporting page on Facebook to catch more videos, and read articles debunking news bias and smears, as well as others explaining Israel’s history, politics, and international affairs. Click here to learn more!

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Related

Tags: , , , , , ,
Picture of HonestReporting Staff
HonestReporting Staff
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Linkedin
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Instagram Twitter Threads Tiktok Facebook-f Youtube Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

EIN/Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content