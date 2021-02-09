Send Us Your Tips
The HonestReporting 2020 Annual Report (PDF format, 22 pages) contains underlined hyperlinks; clicking them from the PDF will open related web pages. ProTip: Open the PDF with Adobe Reader (free download), select from the menu at the top View > Page…

Reading time: < 1 minutes

ProTip: Open the PDF with Adobe Reader (free download), select from the menu at the top View > Page Display > Two Page View and also select (turn on) “Show Cover Page in Two Page View” in the same Page Display menu. Doing this will display the PDF in proper magazine style with spreads open (odd-numbered pages on right, even-numbered pages on left). Our 22 page Annual Report includes:
  • Statistics and Impact Summary
  • Media Corrections
  • HonestReporting in the News
  • New Staff
  • Petitions
  • New IsraBites Format
  • Education
  • Tours in Israel
  • YouTube Project

Download a FREE PDF of the 2020 Annual Report now and forward it to someone who cares about Israel. HonestReporting is on the front lines in the fight against anti-Israel bias in the mainstream press and on the Internet.

Picture of Charles Bybelezer
Charles Bybelezer
Originally from Montreal, Canada, Charles made aliyah in 2012. He has since worked as an editor at the The Jerusalem Post, senior producer at i24news and managing editor at The Media Line. At HonestReporting, Charles’ extensive knowledge of Israel, coupled with his keen understanding of the way news is generated, provides the editorial team with out-of-the-box perspectives and ideas in order to enhance the manner in which media bias is identified and responded to.
