2020 Second Quarter Activities Report

Welcome to HonestReporting’s Q2 activities report. What an unusual year 2020 is turning out to be!

Israel had shown success in dealing with the first wave of COVID-19, but as I write this report we are struggling with a severe second wave. Like many companies in Israel, we have set up a rotation system so that we have limited staff in the office at any given time, while the rest work from home. And of course, we are waiting on our government to make the responsible and difficult decisions that will shepherd all of us through this crisis.

Despite these uncertain times and lack of normalcy, the spread of media bias and misinformation continues. Tragically, there is no pause button for irresponsible media and the spread of hateful messages. Fortunately, there is also no pause button for HonestReporting either!

During Q2, we achieved significant success in our MediaCentral program. As you’ll see in this report, we put on a high volume of high quality press events. These were instrumental in the publication of articles in top-tier publications that made a meaningful difference in Israel’s portrayal in the world. Topics covered included: civil rights in Israel, Hamas’s human rights violations, Israel-China ties, and Israel settlement blocs as they relate to living in Israel during the pandemic.

Our editorial team engaged many challenging projects, including:

Israel’s annexation plans: Though the topic is controversial (even among Israelis), we demand that it be covered with the same fairness and depth that any country deserves from the press.

The horrific murder of George Floyd: BDS groups have attempted to hijack his legacy for their own cynical agenda. They are misrepresenting violence and racism in America as being somehow the fault of Israel and of Jews.

Sadly, we’ve been unable to welcome our mission participants to Israel due to the corona crisis. However, we’ve held two Zoom calls for mission alumni and three webinars instead. These virtual get-togethers covered your suggested topics: such as sharing news responsibly, fighting media bias from home, and the language of bias.

We also produced 16 Youtube videos this quarter, in which we addressed Israel’s innovative measures to help humanity in the fight against COVID-19, as well as other important issues, from BDS and George Floyd to social media being used as a platform to spread hate.

As a result of our hard work, our Youtube views have almost doubled since last quarter!

Thank you for your continued support and wishing you and your family health and safety.

Daniel Pomerantz and the HonestReporting team