4th COVID-19 Wave in Israel? HonestReporting CEO Discusses Pandemic on Turkish TV

Coronavirus cases in Israel continue to rise, with the country registering some 2,000 new infections daily over the past week. Additionally, the number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients on Saturday surpassed 200 for the first time since mid-April.

In response, the government became the first in the world to green-light a 3rd dose of the vaccine for individuals aged 60 and up.

HonestReporting CEO Daniel Pomerantz was invited by Turkey’s A News television channel to discuss the development and possible ramifications.