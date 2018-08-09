fbpx
Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel Under Attack — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

A Night of Rockets and Headline Fails

Residents of southern Israel spent the night in bomb shelters as Palestinians fired a heavy barrage of rockets and mortars (nearly 200, according to the most recent numbers I saw). The IDF retaliated with air…

Residents of southern Israel spent the night in bomb shelters as Palestinians fired a heavy barrage of rockets and mortars (nearly 200, according to the most recent numbers I saw). The IDF retaliated with air strikes on more than 100 Hamas terror sites.

As we expected, we came across a few headline fails. Headlines matter because many people don’t read articles, just skimming their newspaper, web site or social media feed. Headlines also matter because studies show that they frame the way people read and remember a story. So if a headline omits key information or context, it ultimately misinforms readers. (For a fuller treatment on this, see Why Headlines Matter).

Join the fight for Israel’s fair coverage in the news
When you sign up for email updates from HonestReporting, you will receive
Sign up for our Newsletter:

 

A lot of social media outrage was directed at BBC News and Israeli officials said they will lodge a formal complaint. This headline was subsequently changed.

This Irish Times headline says nothing about the rocket fire. [UPDATE: The Irish Times amended the headline]

Irish Times

The Sydney Morning Herald and its sister paper, The Age, republished a New York Times dispatch. The Times’ original headline was perfectly reasonable but headline writers for Fairfax Media, the parent company of both Australian papers, clearly missed the plot. Compare the two. [UPDATE: The SMH and The Age headlines were revised.]

Sydney Morning Herald

New York Times

This headline from The Independent could be understood to mean the escalation began Enas Khamas and her daughter were killed during an airstrike.

Independent

Editors following the dictum of “if it bleeds, it leads,” and insisting on referring to the mother and child’s death would do well to see the Daily Telegraph. I’m not a fan of long headlines that cram in too much info, but at least it’s more balanced.

Daily Telegraph
Not all the headlines we saw were bungled. Hopefully, editors at the BBC, Irish Times, Independent and Sydney Morning Herald will learn from some of these headers:

Israeli jets bombard Gaza with 150 strikes in response to barrage of rockets
Fighting between Israel and Hamas escalates on the Gaza border
Gaza violence flares between Hamas and Israel despite talk of truce
‘Terrifying night’ as Israel and Hamas trade airstrikes and rocket attacks

Please contact the editors respectfully asking them to amend their headlines: Irish Times at [email protected], Fairfax Media via Twitter and The Independent’s online form.

Featured image: vectors by Vecteezy;

Before you comment on this article, please remind yourself of our Comments Policy. Any comments deemed to be in breach of the policy will be removed at the editor’s discretion.

Related Posts

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,
Pesach Benson
Pesach Benson
A Baltimore native, Pesach was with HonestReporting from 2011 to 2020. He edited the Israel Daily News Stream and authored the e-book, Red Lines: HonestReporting’s 8 Categories of Media Bias. Before moving to Israel in 1995, he worked as a reporter for the Baltimore Jewish Times. Pesach has a B.A. in political science from the University of Maryland-Baltimore County, where he was executive editor of the campus newspaper.
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Our tax ID# Is 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2023 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

Donate
Subscribe
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content