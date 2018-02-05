fbpx
Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel Under Attack — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

A Three-Way Headline Bungle

Headlines matter because most people skim them in newspapers, social media feeds and push notifications without reading the full story, and because studies show that headlines frame the way people read and remember the articles….

Headlines matter because most people skim them in newspapers, social media feeds and push notifications without reading the full story, and because studies show that headlines frame the way people read and remember the articles. For some issues, you just don’t have the time or inclination to read the article — but you can’t escape the headline.

Here’s a fuller treatment of why headlines matter.

Which brings us to a headline published in the Australian news site, news.com.au, which also appeared in the affiliated Perth Now.

news.com.au

A closer look at the article, originally by AFP, shows why the headline is flawed, and why some editors Down Under blew it in three ways.

1. The air strikes are against Islamic State in the Sinai, not Egypt. Moreover, the reported airstrikes have been carried out with Cairo’s blessing.

2. The comment referred to in the headline referred not to Egypt specifically but Israel’s surrounding enemies in general. (Israel doesn’t consider Egypt an enemy.) Had the news.com.au editors read their own AFP report more carefully, this bungled headline could’ve been avoided. Here’s the snippet that shows the editors asleep at the wheel. Speaking at the weekly cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said:

“As I also made it clear to President Trump and afterwards to European leaders and President Putin, our presence here is the main element in the Middle East blocking the spread of radical Islam, led by Iran and Islamic State, which also threaten all other elements in the world,” he said.

“We are not bent on war, but we will do whatever is necessary to defend ourselves,” said Mr Netanyahu.

3. The editors’ disjointed juxtaposition of the air strikes with Netanyahu’s quote simply demonizes Israel, painting a picture of a hypocritical, double-talking Jewish state. Readers who aren’t familiar with what’s going on in the Mideast would see that headline and simply smirk at Israel.

The news.com.au editors can do better. This headline fails.

We contacted news.com.au for a correction. Watch this space.

Image: CC BY-SA HonestReporting, flickr/Richard Heaven

logo-down-under

If you would like to sign up to receive our special “Down Under” coverage, please do so below. You will still continue to receive our regular bulletins and the Israeli Daily News Stream (IDNS) if you are currently subscribed.

Please add your email by clicking on the button below to join our HonestReporting Australia and New Zealand news list.

subscribe-button

If you live in Australia or New Zealand and see biased coverage of Israel, you can make sure we are aware of it by contacting us through our Red Alert page.

Related Posts

Tags: , , , , , ,
Pesach Benson
Pesach Benson
A Baltimore native, Pesach was with HonestReporting from 2011 to 2020. He edited the Israel Daily News Stream and authored the e-book, Red Lines: HonestReporting’s 8 Categories of Media Bias. Before moving to Israel in 1995, he worked as a reporter for the Baltimore Jewish Times. Pesach has a B.A. in political science from the University of Maryland-Baltimore County, where he was executive editor of the campus newspaper.
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Our tax ID# Is 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2023 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

Donate
Subscribe
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content