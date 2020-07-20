Send Us Your Tips
Define It to Fight It: Adopt IHRA

The current hate speech terms on Facebook, Twitter, and Tik Tok don’t address all the modern forms of antisemitism that exist today. And so even when reported, antisemitic content don’t always fall within their broad definitions of hate speech.

That’s why it’s so important that social media platforms clearly define antisemitism in all its forms. Its time for Facebook, Twitter and Google to adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism into their hate speech definitions.

Social Media networks: define it to fight it, adopt IHRA.

Sign the petition to have media organizations adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism.

